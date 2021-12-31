Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Huntsman continues to benefit from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation. It is committed to expand its downstream specialty and formulation businesses. It is shifting its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) business from components to differentiated systems that have higher margins. Acquisitions are also expected to offer significant synergies. The integration of Demilec into its Polyurethanes business delivers considerably higher and stable margins. The company expects to achieve around $135 million of annualized savings and acquisition integration synergies by mid-2023. It remains focused on generating healthy cash flows and has a strong balance sheet. Back by its cash flow, it continues to lower debt levels while returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.”

HUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.62.

HUN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.85. 5,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

