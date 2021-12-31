I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $41.18 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 1,020.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,988 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter worth $83,656,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 203.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 961,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 166.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,168,000 after purchasing an additional 477,321 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in I-Mab by 2,415.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,133,000 after buying an additional 424,738 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

