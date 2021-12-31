Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $274.80

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 274.80 ($3.69) and traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.70). Ideagen shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.70), with a volume of 148,454 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDEA. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.70) to GBX 365 ($4.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 274.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 283.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04. The stock has a market cap of £702.22 million and a PE ratio of 916.67.

Ideagen Company Profile (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

