Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $274.80

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 274.80 ($3.69) and traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.70). Ideagen shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.70), with a volume of 148,454 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDEA. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.70) to GBX 365 ($4.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 274.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 283.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04. The stock has a market cap of £702.22 million and a PE ratio of 916.67.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

