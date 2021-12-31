Idle (IDLE) Price Tops $2.43 on Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. Idle has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and $95,890.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.43 or 0.00005053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,591,367 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

