Idle (IDLE) Reaches Market Cap of $7.63 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00004539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idle has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $158,396.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00058077 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,698.66 or 0.07899343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00074275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,778.43 or 0.99906219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053501 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007938 BTC.

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,591,955 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

