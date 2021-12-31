IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Receives GBX 1,089.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,089.25 ($14.64).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IGG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.93) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, November 26th.

LON:IGG traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 813 ($10.93). 178,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,745. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 787.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 837.76. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 735 ($9.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 960 ($12.90). The company has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.55.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

