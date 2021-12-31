IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Sells $34,950.80 in Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 15,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $34,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 27,651 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $66,915.42.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,652.88.

On Monday, December 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 85,123 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $192,377.98.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 28,817 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $65,702.76.

On Monday, December 13th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 17,501 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $49,527.83.

On Thursday, December 9th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 5,666 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $16,714.70.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRA opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. IMARA Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $24.10.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on IMARA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMRA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter worth $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter worth $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter worth $80,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMARA by 260.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

