ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 4.7%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) was up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 6,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,275,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 104.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 4.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.7% during the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 16.8% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 2.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

