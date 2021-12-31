Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Shares Down 0.4%

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,614.50 ($21.70) and last traded at GBX 1,616.50 ($21.73). Approximately 823,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,583,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,623 ($21.82).

IMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.23) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.23) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.23) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,933.20 ($25.99).

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,576.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,567.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 48.48 ($0.65) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

