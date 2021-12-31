Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17.

Imperial Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)

Imperial Metals Corp. engages in the aacquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. It operates its business through the following segments: Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes all other properties and related exploration and development activities.

