Independent Wealth Network Inc. Invests $201,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,971,776,000 after acquiring an additional 269,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,533,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,102,620,000 after acquiring an additional 93,388 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,839,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,743,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $253.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.