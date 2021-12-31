Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.20

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.20 and last traded at $62.17, with a volume of 27069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 29.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 90,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 738.0% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 269,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after buying an additional 312,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,813,000 after buying an additional 1,819,655 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

