Ink (INK) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 56% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Ink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $402,165.55 and $4,493.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ink has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00057771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.82 or 0.07861484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00073622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,869.17 or 0.99772064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00053850 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars.

