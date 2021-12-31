Inland Homes (LON:INL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.19

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.19 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.74). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.72), with a volume of 550,741 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £126.55 million and a PE ratio of 50.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 52.44.

About Inland Homes (LON:INL)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of domestic buildings; and letting or operating of real estate properties. It holds a land portfolio of 11,045 plots, as well as 1,302 partnership homes and 415 private homes under construction.

