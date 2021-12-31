Inscape (TSE:INQ) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Shares of Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.01 and traded as high as C$1.02. Inscape shares last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$14.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22.

Inscape Company Profile (TSE:INQ)

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

