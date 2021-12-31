Insider Buying: Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $159,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hudson Executive Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 31,354 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $254,280.94.

Shares of CTLP opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.87 million, a PE ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 2.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $24,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTLP shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

