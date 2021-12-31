Insider Buying: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,462,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$615,553.25.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 139,500 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$33,480.00.

Great Atlantic Resources stock opened at C$0.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.26. The company has a current ratio of 21.08, a quick ratio of 21.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Great Atlantic Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$0.88.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, silver, and precious and base metals. Its principal project is the Golden Promise project covering an area of 16,500 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

