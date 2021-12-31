Insider Selling: AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADO) Insider Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADO) insider Geoffrey Cumming sold 500,000 shares of AnteoTech stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16), for a total value of A$108,000.00 ($78,260.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 20.09 and a quick ratio of 19.95.

About AnteoTech

AnteoTech Limited engages in developing, commercializing, manufacturing, and distributing products for the life sciences research, vitro diagnostics, energy, and medical device markets primarily in Australia. Its principal technology products include AnteoCoat, which is applicable to the energy sector in lithium-ion batteries; AnteoBind that is applicable to point of care, in vitro, and life science diagnostic sectors.

