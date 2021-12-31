Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells 625 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 625 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $24,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $37.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.