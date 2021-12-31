Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CERT opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.49. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Certara by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Certara by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Certara by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Certara by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

