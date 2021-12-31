Insider Selling: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) CEO Sells $7,680,561.84 in Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of COP opened at $72.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after buying an additional 363,817 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.