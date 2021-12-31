Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. Analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Coursera by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,543,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,857,000 after buying an additional 438,442 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Coursera by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Coursera by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 24,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Coursera by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 196,750 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

