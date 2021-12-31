Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Sells 10,016 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $46.88.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Envista by 69.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Envista by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Envista during the second quarter worth about $99,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

