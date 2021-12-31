Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Sells 10,016 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Envista stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $46.88.
Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Envista by 69.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Envista by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Envista during the second quarter worth about $99,000.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.