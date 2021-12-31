Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Sells $2,563,889.31 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total value of $2,563,889.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GSHD opened at $128.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.17 and its 200-day moving average is $137.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 338.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.51. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.