Insider Selling: Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Major Shareholder Sells 175,854 Shares of Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 175,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $144,200.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Warren Lynn Frazier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 23,309 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $21,444.28.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 115,449 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $113,140.02.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $104,000.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 42,755 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $98,336.50.

Shares of NINE stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.45. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.60 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 605.98% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,661,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 58,933 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 76,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 115,026 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 417,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

