Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells $1,352,421.48 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24.

On Thursday, October 28th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $397.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

