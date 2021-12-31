Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC) Shares Down 0.1%

Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 363.65 ($4.89) and last traded at GBX 369.50 ($4.97). Approximately 6,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 66,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.97).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPEC shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.71) price objective on shares of Inspecs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.71) target price on shares of Inspecs Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Inspecs Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £368.70 million and a PE ratio of -93.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 383.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 383.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88.

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspecs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspecs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.