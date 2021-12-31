Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $76.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on IART. BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,144,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,902 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,002 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,763 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,488 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

IART stock opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

