Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $144.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intercontinental Exchange’s top line benefits from its compelling product and service portfolio, broad range of risk management services, strength in global data services. Continued strength in its energy franchise, improving recurring market data revenues are likely to keep growth on track. Strategic buyouts help it achieve cost synergies that are in sync with its aim of generating long-term value for shareholders. It is well-poised for growth on the back of accelerated digitization taking place in the US residential mortgage industry. Solid balance sheet helps in effective capital deployment. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, its expenses are likely to remain high in the near term. Foreign currency fluctuations, stricter regulations raise concerns. High interest expenses and high leverage poses risk.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.73.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $136.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.67. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $108.95 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $253,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,410 shares of company stock worth $10,654,987 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,744,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,802,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,822 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

