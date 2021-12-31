International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 211.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.72. International Paper has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

