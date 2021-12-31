Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) rose 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.31 and last traded at $53.31. Approximately 127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 560,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.77.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,895 shares of company stock valued at $19,232,700 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

