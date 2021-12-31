Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 35.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 0.7% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,863,000 after acquiring an additional 340,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $983,083,000 after acquiring an additional 247,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,829,000 after purchasing an additional 242,828 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $214,898,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 276,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,438,000 after purchasing an additional 212,368 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $363.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.73 and a 200-day moving average of $340.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.06.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,547,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

