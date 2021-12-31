Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 25,529 shares.The stock last traded at $72.08 and had previously closed at $72.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 139,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

