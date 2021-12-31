Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Shares Down 0.7%

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $13.84. 157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.