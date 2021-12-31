Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 76,039 shares.The stock last traded at $60.44 and had previously closed at $60.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGW. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

