Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 9,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.

Several analysts have commented on KIRK shares. Benchmark started coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Kirkland’s news, Director Charles Pleas III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 25,102 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 373.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $198.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 34.19%.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

