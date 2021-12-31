Investors Buy Large Volume of MongoDB Put Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 23,831 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,157% compared to the average volume of 1,056 put options.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $532.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $522.26 and a 200-day moving average of $449.99. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of -112.55 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.59.

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total transaction of $1,223,767.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $128,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,556 shares of company stock worth $37,050,639 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MongoDB by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after acquiring an additional 391,701 shares during the period. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,758,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,542,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

