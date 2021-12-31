Investors Purchase High Volume of CubeSmart Call Options (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 5,186 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,071% compared to the typical daily volume of 443 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,754,000 after buying an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 118.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 17.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 415,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,255,000 after purchasing an additional 62,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CUBE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

CUBE opened at $57.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.64%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

