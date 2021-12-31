IRISnet (IRIS) Achieves Market Cap of $102.31 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. IRISnet has a market cap of $102.31 million and $2.99 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.76 or 0.07864872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00073455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,959.83 or 0.99979198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007836 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,055,153,132 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,796,562 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

