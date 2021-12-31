iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,159 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,749,000 after buying an additional 787,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,250,000 after purchasing an additional 106,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after purchasing an additional 247,882 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,234,000 after purchasing an additional 795,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 661,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares during the period.

Shares of STIP opened at $105.71 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.03.

