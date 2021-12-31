iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 12.3% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $16,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $55.56 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.78 and a one year high of $55.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average is $52.35.

