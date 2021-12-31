iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2021

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 12.3% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $16,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $55.56 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.78 and a one year high of $55.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average is $52.35.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.