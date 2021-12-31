iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s Largest Position

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,232 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 11.6% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $142,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.10. The company had a trading volume of 41,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average of $115.15. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

