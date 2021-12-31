iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.51. The stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,695. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.99. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

