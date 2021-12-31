iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

ICLN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 49,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,511. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.