iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth $144,000.

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $23.51 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $32.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

