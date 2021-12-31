iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000.

ACWI opened at $105.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.21. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $89.44 and a 1-year high of $107.46.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

