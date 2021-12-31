iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) to Issue $0.09 None Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

ACWX stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 146,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,759,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

