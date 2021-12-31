iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Announces None Dividend of $0.03

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of EWZS opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 6.49% of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

