iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Boosted by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.7% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after purchasing an additional 794,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 783,284 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 775,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.78. The company had a trading volume of 305,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,714,902. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.