iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.15. 14,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,083. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

